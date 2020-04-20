Family joins woman’s 109th birthday party through window of assisted living facility

MORRIS, Ill. — It wasn’t a traditional birthday for Bessie Hexdall by any means, but what happened Sunday may have been one of the most memorable of the 109 she’s had so far.

Even though Bessie was born on April 19, 1911 in Missouri, her grandson Tom Noon says she’s still “full of life.”

“Holy cow, it’s unbelievable,” Noon said.

Her children and grandchildren threw a party to mark Bessie’s 109th birthday, but the guest of honor had to stay on the other side of a window. She joined the party from inside her room in The Gardens at Park Pointe, an assisted living facility.

In the age of COVID-19, it was the best her family could do under the circumstances.

Still, the staff at the facility worked for weeks to make her birthday special, including asking on Facebook for 109 cards to commemorate the day. They weren’t expecting what happened next.

“We have cards from all 50 states for a total of 650 cards, and then there’s more on the way,” manager Nikole Decker said.

Like a queen on her throne, the birthday girl beamed as she held a huge bunch of roses and wore a tiara and a sash for the occassion.

She said she feels “wonderful to be alive,” and like so many of us wonders what this next year will bring.