Family asks questions after Chicago postal worker dies from coronavirus at 31

CHICAGO – Family claims the first letter carrier to die of coronavirus was discharged from the hospital after testing positive and giving birth.

The National Association of Letter Carriers honored Unique Clay, 31, Saturday after she became the first active letter carrier in Chicago to die of coronavirus.

“All I need is answers, why would they send my baby home to die with her kids?” her mother Annette Clay said.

The mother of three died less than a week after giving birth to a daughter. On Tuesday, her 11-year-old daughter found her dead at home.

Clay’s family said University of Chicago Medicine discharged her three days after she tested positive for the virus, despite having asthma.

At the event Saturday, relatives want to know why she was discharged so soon.

” This should not happen to another family again,” said father Alan Brown. “I am devastated, I’m hurt. She impacted a lot of lives.”

Family is looking for accountability.

“They need to be hold accountable because better actions should have taken place,” said said Dejah Brown.

Nearly forty letter carriers in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The University of Chicago Medicine community extends the deepest sympathies we cannot comment due to active privacy laws,” the hospital said in a statement.