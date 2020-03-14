Families, teachers use weekend to prepare before schools close Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has closed all Illinois schools in the latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

More than 2 million public and private school students are affected.

Students will be out of schools beginning on Tuesday, March 17 and are scheduled to return on March 30th.

The announcement was made Friday and comes as 14 more people in Illinois tested positive for the virus, 13 of which are in Chicago or Cook County.

The total is now 46 in Illinois.

Pritzker said schools will be open Monday so that teachers can use the weekend to develop plans for the next two weeks and share them with students.