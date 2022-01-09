Families get boosted at Malcolm X College vaccine clinic

CHICAGO — Families lined up outside Malcolm X College on the city’s West Side Sunday to get COVID-19 vaccine doses as the spread of the omicron variant continues to spike locally.

Currently, 65 percent of eligible Chicagoans are fully vaccinated. In an ongoing effort to boost the metrics, the city’s health department is running family vaccination clinics at locations across the city, including Malcolm X College.

The efforts come as the city is reporting over 5,200 cases a day, a 16 percent increase over last week’s metrics.

The FDA and CDC also recently shortened the amount of time recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have to wait for their booster shot, shortened to five months from six months.