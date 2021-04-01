Faith leaders urge community vigilance against COVID-19 during Easter

CHICAGO – With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, there is growing concern about how to celebrate Easter safely.

Community faith leaders gathered in Lawndale Thursday to remind residents of the importance of following COVID-19 protocols on Easter Sunday. Rev. Robin Hood says neighborhood churches will take the necessary precautions to ensure safety among worshippers. He says he is worried about gatherings after service, however.

“We are concerned about what would happen during the Easter holiday,” Rev. Hood said.

Officials from St. Anthony Hospital at Greater Rock Baptist Church encouraged families to continue to get tested for COVID-19.

“It’s very personal, it’s very real and the virus is still prevalent,” said Dr. Tamela Odom, with the Office of State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt. “We have to understand that we have to continue to be tested.”

Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s health commissioner, talked about a concerning increase in COVID-19 numbers during a Q and A on Facebook. She noted a 41% jump in new cases since last week, largely driven by younger people. She also alluded to positive developments such as an increase in vaccine supply. But she cautioned large Easter celebrations could turn into contact tracing events.

“We are in a high-risk setting,” Dr. Arwady said. “Be extra careful with people who are not fully vaccinated.”

Pastor Hood and organizers with Youth Opposed To Violence Everywhere are working on a door-to-door campaign on the West Side starting next week to help with vaccination efforts.