Faith communities adapt to offer refuge from coronavirus fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — On a national day of prayer called for during a pandemic, the faithful found a way to pray for better days Sunday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has canceled services, but St. Sabina Catholic Church in Auburn Gresham remains open for community.

“The church has to be available during these very difficult times,” Sabina’s Father Michael Pfleger said Sunday. “I think faith is so important right now, it’s time to live on faith.”

Pfleger said he hoped to still be able to bring people out for prayer, even as churches are closed, through services outside the church and at a local youth center. Meanwhile, he says maintenance crews will regularly clean and disinfect the church.

in Bronzeville’s Apostolic Faith Church, the doors are open but some are opting to worship online.

Also a medical doctor himself, Bishop Horace Smith says he knew less people would come out, but he wanted to find ways to make sure they could still practice their faith.

“We have every other row in our church, we have no hand touching, and if you come into our sanctuary, you must wash your hands in our facility before you go in,” Smith said.

On the North Side, services at St. George Orthodox and St. Alphonsus began on time, even as some question the intensity surrounding COVID-19.

A small number of people came to services at St. Lukes on Belmont Sunday, including Ray Planekowsky,…a World War II veteran who fought in the battle of the bulge.

At 101, he was born a year after the spanish flu pandemic of 1918 that killed millions.

“I figure it this way.. you just got to get along with it, you know?” He said. “I’ve never expected to live this long.”

Ultimately, it’s a test of faith for many as the country learns to adjust.

“We want to be smart but we want to feed faith and not fear,” Pfleger said. “If we can spread a virus around the world, we can spread love.”

