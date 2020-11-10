Facing increasing need, Salvation Army debuts red kettles early

CHICAGO — The Salvation Army is getting an early start on its Red Kettle Campaign Monday, breaking out the kettles a few weeks early this year as it sees a five-fold increase in need during the pandemic.

Faced with the possibility of a 50% decrease in kettle donations and increasing need, the Christian social service organization is expanding its options by allowing people to give through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people coming in for emergency services,” said Major Clara Braddock, Salvation Army. “People aren’t going to have the cash like they’ve had in the past to drop in before or after they leave the store, so we’ve tried to give other options as well.”

Donations go towards the organizations’ Rescue Christmas campaign.

A two-time breast cancer survivor who is raising her 5-year-old granddaughter, 65-year-old Patricia Ellis said she reached out to the Salvation Army several years ago when she didn’t have enough money to buy august anything for Christmas.

Ellis enrolled in the group’s Angel Tree and Head Start programs, and encourages others to put their pride aside and reach out for help as well.

“It puts me at ease, when I don’t have to worry about something,” Ellis said. “Everybody needs somebody sometime.”

Braddock wants people to know the Salvation Army is continuing to help those in need pay their rent, utility bills or buy groceries.

But it also needs help reaching its goal of $25 million from Red Kettle donations by Christmas Eve to keep those services going.

“It isn’t just we need your help, to folk who need help we want people to know we’re here,” Braddock said.

Kettle ringers will also be wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while people donate, while all equipment will also be sanitized.