Expert weighs in on what to do if you’re asked to self-quarantine

CHICAGO — Those who suspect they've been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms are being asked to isolate themselves rather than running to emergency rooms.

Dr. Chintan Mistry, an ER doctor and vice president of Advocate Medical Management. He said self-quarantining is something for someone who is otherwise healthy and doesn’t require hospital admission.

“So [it’s for] someone who doesn’t have respiratory difficulties or other medical problems who would need this level of hospital support,” he said.

Mistry said it’s important to take precautions if you live with other people or if someone at home is taking care of you. Hand washing is first and forecast. The Centers for Disease Control said people should be washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose, going to the bathroom and before eating or touching food.

Mistry also said if you are coughing, you should be wearing a mask and so should the person who is helping you.

The CDC says you should use a separate bathroom from other people in the home if possible. They also recommend using separate personal items such as dishes, glasses, eating utensils or bedding.

When it comes to food and/or goods being delivered, some experts suggest ordering online with a card and asking the delivery person to leave food at the door. Instacart recently started offering deliveries so customers can avoid human contact.

These guidelines come as insurance companies begin offering free COVID-19 testing. Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Health Care, Aetna and Cigna will waive the costs for testing COVID-19 as more commercially available tests become available in the coming days.

Mistry and other medical experts say COVID-19 will be contained but there is a lot to be done in the meantime.

It’s possible the virus last days on untreated surfaces.

"The containment is hard because of exposure and the many ways it can transmit,” Mistry said.

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications as a convenient option to avoid coming to the pharmacy to avoid possible exposure.

For more information about self quarantining, visit cdc.gov.

