Exelon, ComEd donate $2M to Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

CHICAGO – The Exelon Foundation, along with ComEd, have announced a $2 million donation to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

This donation adds to the more than $1.15 million Exelon Corp. and its family of companies previously donated to national and local relief organizations.

“We are committed to supporting our customers and communities in their time of need. This donation will assist Illinois charities and relief organizations with much-needed resources to address hardships caused by this pandemic throughout the state. I would also like to personally thank Governor J.B. Pritzker and Penny Pritzker for all their efforts coordinating support for Illinois families during these difficult times,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund is a joint effort between the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor.

All Exelon utilities, including ComEd, previously announced the suspension of service disconnections and late payment charges through at least May 1. Illinois residents within ComEd’s coverage area who lost access to energy services before this public health emergency are encouraged to contact ComEd works to have their service restored safely.

