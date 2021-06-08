Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist gets prison for ruining coronavirus vaccine

In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Port Washington, Wis. Steven Brandenburg is shown. The Wisconsin pharmacist, accused of intentionally spoiling hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine, convinced the world was “crashing down” told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots would mutate people’s DNA, according to court documents released Monday. (Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former pharmacist in Wisconsin who purposefully ruined more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to two felony counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product. He had admitted to intentionally removing the doses manufactured by Moderna from a refrigerator for hours at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, located just north of Milwaukee.

Brandenburg said in a statement before receiving his sentence that he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports he apologized to his co-workers, family and the community.