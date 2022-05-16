EVANSTON, Ill. — An uptick in cases of COVID-19 in Evanston has led to the reinstatement of masks at Evanston Township High School for all students and staff — regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, the Evanston Health and Human Services Department communicated that it elevated the Covid risk level from medium to high.

In response, ETHS transitioned from masks highly recommended, to masks required in the school building starting Monday.

Should conditions change, high school officials say they will adjust and communicate an update. For more information, go to: www.eths.k12.il.us

