Evanston store offering free face mask kits

EVANSTON, Ill. – When the CDC started recommending people wear face masks, one Evanston store jumped into action.

Amalia Malos, owner of Evanston Stitchworks, started producing face masks kits when demand was high and supply was very low.

It was a labor of love for Malos, who offered all kits free of charge.

“I think they sold out in two hours, I probably could have sold thousands of masks that day,” Malos said.

Malos helped in giving away kits to make more than 4,000 masks.

“It gives you six masks and it comes with instructions on how to do them so I figured it would be a neat thing to do with my wife and daughter,” Rogers Park resident Rafael Cerrera said.

Malos did it by raising money on GoFundMe.

“It was incredibly shocking actually, I think originally I put up maybe $1,500 and I think we’ve topped 7,000 so far,” Malos said.

Even as ready-made masks become more available, the hobby of sewing is still in full swing.

For people who want a mask kit, request one online here.