Evanston restaurant, that donated 25,000 free meals, forced to shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSTON, Ill. — A small restaurant in Evanston, that donated 25,000 free meals despite economic struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, is shutting down.

A heartbroken Erika Castro and her husband, Pablo Sanchez, are throwing in the towel. The couple’s popular Evanston restaurant, Gyros Planet & Taqueria located at Church and Dodge, is shutting its doors.

Just one of countless restaurants across the region that is forced to close due to the pandemic.



“In December we did just $500 and it’s not enough. We just made the decision to close the restaurant,” Castro told WGN.



The pandemic forcing the closure of nearby Evanston Township High School to remote learning, caused the restaurant to lose 70% of its business.



Neighbors and community leaders are working to raise money to help the restaurant survive. Students from the high school donating their time and talents, back in November, to an online auction writing postcards to the neighborhood urging people to support Gyros Planet.

The support from the community has given Castro and her family some hope.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $39,000 to help save the restaurant. To donate, go to: www.gofundme.com