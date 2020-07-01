Evanston beaches open for swimming starting Wednesday

Evanston, Ill. — Beaches are open for swimming starting Wednesday in Evanston.

EVANSTON: Beaches are open for swimming starting today and people are already taking advantage.



More: https://t.co/4w4qaGWpK7 pic.twitter.com/YnHC9ojc8E — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 1, 2020

According to the city of Evanston, important health and safety policies will be implemented to protect visitors and staff.

Patrons are advised to review these health and safety policies prior to visiting:

Those who are sick or who live with a vulnerable family member should stay home.

Beaches will be limited to 50 percent capacity in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines to accommodate social distancing. Capacity limits vary by beach; staff will monitor and restrict admission to comply with these limits.

Patrons must maintain a six-foot distance from those outside of their household while at the beach.

Face coverings must be worn when entering the beach, interacting with staff, and while on the beach when maintaining a six-foot distance from others is not possible. Children age two or under and those who cannot wear a face covering due to medical issues are exempt.

Concessions will not be offered, and drinking fountains are currently turned off.

Lakefront restrooms are open and cleaned every two hours in accordance with public health guidelines.

The summer beach season runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

More information is available at cityofevanston.org/beaches