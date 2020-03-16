UIC epidemiologist: ‘This is as bad as you could imagine’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary Slutkin is an epidemiologist, an innovator in violence reduction, and the Founder/Executive Director of Cure Violence, formerly known as CeaseFire.

As a physician, he began his career working in Somalian refugee camps, where tuberculosis and cholera epidemics flared up regularly. He went on to work for the World Health Organization on reversing epidemics, supporting Uganda’s AIDS program which helped the country reversed the course of the disease.

Dr. Sultkin is an Ashoka Fellow, a Professor of Epidemiology and International Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a senior advisor to the World Health Organization.