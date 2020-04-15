Englewood rallies around beloved 82-year-old community leader with COVID-19

CHICAGO — A Chicago community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Members of the Englewood community are hoping Gwen Johnson, 82, affectionately known as “Ms. Gwen,” makes a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Johnson is currently on a ventilator at Rush University Medical Center.

“Ms. Gwen, she’s everything to this neighborhood,” said Gerald James. “She never puts anyone down. You could do something that’s real, real bad and she would see the good in you. She would help bring the good out in you.”

Johnson’s efforts in the community include a urban garden at 64th and Honoré as part of the nonprofit I Grow Chicago that offers mentorships, supportive services, yoga and urban farming.

“We’re all going to pray that Ms. Gwen gets better,” said James.