‘Englewood Barbie’ helps provide free COVID-19 testing on South Side

CHICAGO – When it comes to helping her community, Aleta Clark, also known as “Englewood Barbie,” is not playing around.

She has opened several “safe houses” to hand out fresh groceries and PPE. Friday was the first day she worked with TCA Health to provide free COVID-19 testing at her “safe house: location on 95th Street in Roseland.

Dave Jeff is among those donating time and money. He said the need is great, but so is the will to help.

“The need because of the pandemic, loss of jobs, families are out here hurting. So to be able to put your two cents in man,” Jeff said. “I’m all for it.”

Clark has been working to stop gun violence. She has been feeding her “friends” – people who are experiencing homelessness.

Over the summer, she reunited with her own siblings who were separated in foster care.

Today, her brother Pierre helps run a safe house.

“When I help somebody I want them to feel bigger than life,” said Clark. “I want them to know that when they’re attached to anything God or Englewood Barbie is doing, they’re going to be blessed.”

She’s also raffling off new the new Xbox and Playstation to raise money for her efforts.