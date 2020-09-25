End of an era: A look inside historic Southport Lanes before its Sunday closing

CHICAGO — After nearly 100 years, Southport Lanes is closing its doors Sunday due to the pandemic.

General Manager Phil Carneol said he started as a bartender in 1991, and even before COVID-19 hit, it was difficult to stay open. Once the pandemic hit Chicago, it proved impossible.

“We would still be operating if it wasn’t for the virus,” Carneol said.

Carneol said his number one worry is the employees who will be out of work, but he’s still proud of the place.

It is closing for the final time Sunday night at 10 p.m.

Take a look above at an inside look at the iconic establishment from WGN-TV photojournalist Kevin Doellman.