‘Empire’ actress hosts Christmas toy, food giveaway for families in need on West Side

CHICAGO — Christmas is coming a couple days early for families on the city’s West Side. It’s a community-wide effort to make the season a bit brighter.

Ta’Rhonda Jones, Chicago native and actress on Empire, organized a toy and grocery giveaway on Madison and Kenton. People started lining up early Wednesday morning to get a box of food for a family of four, and toys for the kids.

Jones’ Black Village Foundation collected more than 3,000 toys, while Dearborn Wholesale Grocers packed the food.

“We put this thing together, and I’m so grateful that some of my collegues, even people from hit shows like Taraji P Henson, Vivica Fox, they all donated toys. People all around Chicago donated toys. So without them, none of this would be possible,” Jones said.

As of right now, people are not allowed to walk-up due to social distancing, and must pull-up to the giveaway in a vehicle.

The giveaway will be going on Wednesday until they run out.