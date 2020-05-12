Elmhurst mayor calls Pritzker’s plan to reopen state unfair

ELMHURST, Ill. — The mayor of Elmhurst calling the governor’s plan to reopen the economy unfair.

Mayor Steve Morley said suburban Elmhurst is ready to go now and should not have to wait for other areas to catch up.

Morley has been mayor for seven years — six years as alderman before that. He said he knows Gov. JB Pritzker is in a tough position and he thanks him for his hard work.

He just signed a letter to the governor asking for a teleconference meeting — even a phone call would do. He takes issue with the governor’s Restore Illinois five-phase plan, and in particular, he doesn’t believe Elmhurst DuPage county should be part of the northeast sector.

The mayor said there are at 150 small businesses in Elmhurst that are hurting like so many others elsewhere. And as small businesses they will be able to reopen and do so responsibly under CDC guidelines of social distancing and other recommendations.

Morley’s letter reads in part: “… I invite you to visit our community to further discuss this matter. I am happy to work with you to help create a plan that applies a more surgical approach. I am confident that together we can create a plan to reopen that is safe, acceptable and reasonable based on facts and data. Governor you represent all Illinoisans, not just the city of Chicago…”

The mayor said lumping Elmhurst together with Chicago doesn’t make sense to him.

“The issue I have is Elmhurst and DuPage County are part of the northeast region he set up, and I don’t see any logical reason for that,” he said. “And when you take a look at Chicago and suburban Cook, there infection rates are about 2.5 times what ours are. They have a population that’s five times what we have in DuPage County. Our ability to move the needle and achieve the Illinois scorecard is very limited.”

The mayor is encouraging everyone to read the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

