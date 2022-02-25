Chicago dog first in Illinois infected with COVID-19

ELMHURST, Ill. — Veterinary virologists with the University of Illinois recently confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a dog in Illinois who was exposed to an infected human during the New Year’s holiday.

Dr. Drew Sullivan said it wasn’t kennel cough and was not responding to treatment.

Buster the Pug was wheezing up a storm but remained relatively healthy, eating and drinking and remaining eager to take walks.

Buster began showing symptoms seven to eight days after his exposure, with doctors speculating that it’s likely many other dogs across the state have been infected and exhibited mild symptoms.

There are currently no reports of humans being infected by their dogs, with research continuing into how the virus spreads to dogs.