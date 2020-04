CHICAGO — Chicago tortilla maker El Milagro has temporarily shut down after a worker died from COVID-19.

The facility at Western Avenue and 31st Street will be sanitized and closed for two weeks. The company said the employee that died hadn’t been to work since April 9.

Two other workers have tested positive and four have symptoms.

El Milagro said the shutdown will allow workers to quarantine in case they were infected.

Employees will be paid during those two weeks.