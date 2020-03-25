During tough times, Greater Chicago Food Depository continues to pack thousands of boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During tough times, the Greater Chicago Food Depository continues to pack thousands of boxes to serve local food pantries.

It’s as busy as ever at the depository, but in times of social distancing and group limits, they can’t have as many people as usual on the line.

“We're dong smaller groups,” said Greg Trotter with Greater Chicago Food Depository. “More spread out than we normally would, really trying to be careful of the social distancing.”

The owner of Urban Belly in Wicker Park, Bill Kim, brought three of his employees to help out.

“It’s not just about cooking,” said Kim. “It’s actually about giving back.”

Chef Kim is a longtime supporter of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Even as his restaurant has suffered a 70% drop in business, Kim continues to give back.

“They can always work at the restaurant but it's also coming together with people who are strangers,” Kim said. “They're also doing their part at volunteering so get them to see beyond themselves and to give an opportunity for them to share in what people are doing around the world.”

Others are doing the same.

Erin McGinnis is a third grade teacher in LaGrange. Like many others, McGinnis’ travel plans got nixed, so she decided to answer the depository’s call for more volunteers.

"Attitude is everything as i say to my students,” said McGinnis. “Keep on the sunny side, if we all do that and build each other up, we'll get back to normal.”

With workers experiencing reduced hours and job cuts, the depository anticipates a big surge in demand. The governor’s stay-at-home order has many volunteers not coming out.

In order to meet demand, there’s hope more hands can come on deck. To volunteer or donate, click here.