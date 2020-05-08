Durbin visits coronavirus testing facility on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin visited a COVID-19 testing site Friday on the city’s South Side as African Americans continue to be disproportionally affected by the virus.

Nearly 70% of all the positive COVID-19 cases in Chicago are in the city’s African American population, according to health department officials.

Durbin had previously expressed concern about the racial disparities in COVID-19 cases in Chicago and across Illinois. On Friday, he met with health care workers and patients at Roseland Hospital.

“There’s something amazing here happening on the South Side of Chicago at Rosalind Hospital,” said Durbin. “You know, it wasn’t that long ago people were wondering if this hospital would still be here today. It survived due to a lot of effort and a lot of community support.”

Roseland has been providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing for more than a month. The safety net hospital said it has tested more than 10,000 individuals in that time.

But there was also cause for celebration Friday as two patients who had contracted the virus were released.

“This first time I came, it was like a disaster day,” said recovered patient Levan Herron on going to the hospital. “I couldn’t even catch my breath and I was just out of oxygen. I kept telling my mom, “I’ve got to go to the hospital.’”

