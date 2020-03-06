Durbin hosts COVID-19 roundtable with local health officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is trying to get more answers about COVID-19.

The senator brought federal, state and local health officials together at the Illinois Medical District offices Friday to update Chicagoans on efforts to control the outbreak.

Officials provided the latest information on the virus and gave an overview on how the federal and local governments are responding.

They also outlined the best practices in responding to this public health challenge.



Durbin was joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, Dr. Jay C. Butler, and leaders from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Chicago Department of Public Health, Cook County Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Medical District.