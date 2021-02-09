DuPage County vaccination clinic expanding to fairgrounds Wednesday

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. – The DuPage County COVID-19 community vaccination clinic is expanding and relocating to the DuPage County Fairgrounds starting Wednesday.

Representatives Sean Casten, Bill Foster and Lauren Underwood attended Tuesday’s announcement.

“Congress needs to act swiftly and boldly,” said Rep. Underwood (IL-14). “The next relief bill must secure significant funding to accelerate vaccine administration.”

DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin says the county does need more funding for the vaccination effort and he is frustrated with the lack of transparency from the state.

Working with its partners he says the county has the capability to deliver 50,000 doses per week. But this week, the county is only receiving 10,000.

“We have not been able to determine if DuPage County is receiving our fair share or how the state is determining where the vaccine should go,” Cronin said.

Questions still remain over equity.

Janice Gider with the DuPage County NAACP said she is concerned that Black and Latino populations are still not getting enough access for vaccinations.

“We want to make sure that there are avenues open that people who want to get the vaccine can get the vaccine,” Gider said.

Individuals who would like to register for vaccine through DCHD, should click here.

Anyone who does not have access to the internet, a computer, or who needs support with registering for vaccine, including language assistance, should call the Health Department at (630) 682-7400 and a representative will assist them.