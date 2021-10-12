DuPage County reopens mass vaccination site for COVID booster shots

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County will reopen its community vaccine clinic to administer COVID-19 booster shots starting Wednesday.

The DuPage County government complex in Wheaton will host.

Recipients must pre-register and have an appointment as walk-ins will not be allowed. Click here for more information.

Booster shots are only available for certain groups, including those older than 65, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who live and work in high-risk settings.

The clinic is also open to those still looking for their first dose of a vaccine.