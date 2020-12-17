DuPage County hospitals begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Days after FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, DuPage County hospitals have begun receiving shipments and are expected to begin administering shots Thursday afternoon.

Elmhurst Hospital received 1,950 doses of the vaccine Thursday morning, with another 1,950 doses expected to arrive at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Both hospitals are members of the DuPage Medical Group.

DuPage County has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 40 deaths being reported in the suburban county in the last seven days.

Vaccines began to thaw while still in transport, meaning they must be administered within the next four days.

The DuPage Medical Group said they purchased ultra-cold storage freezers in August, and partnered with the county and state to hold on to it prior to distribution.