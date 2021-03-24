DuPage County announces expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. – DuPage County announced the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Wednesday.

The County Health Department is incorporating residents with underlying conditions in Phase 1B+. The move will open vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older.

Close to 175,000 more DuPage County residents are now eligible to get the shot, health officials added.

“Although vaccine supply remains extremely limited, we are making significant progress in vaccinating some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department. “Getting vaccines into the arms of our residents is our highest and most urgent priority. “

DuPage County says nearly 250,000 residents has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Eligible DuPage County and Illinois residents may register on DCHD’s website for upcoming appointments at dupagehealth.org/covid19vaccine, or call (630) 682-7400 if assistance is needed with registration.