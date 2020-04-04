Dunning testing site expands COVID-19 testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Testing was expanded at a COVID-19 testing site in the city's Dunning neighborhood.

Double of tests can be done at 6959 Forest Preserve Dr. Now 500 people can be tested. First responders, medical personal and those over 65 can be tested without showing symptoms.

People who are over 18 and have symptoms — fever, cough, tightening in chest — can also be tested.

Cars were lined up at the testing site Saturday morning even before the site officially opened at 7:30 a.m.

Officials are urging those without symptoms to not get tested.