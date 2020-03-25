‘Dry Erase Board Darlings’: Nursing home gets creative with messages to loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A senior care facility in central Illinois is keeping residents and their families connected through a camera and dry erase board.

Staff at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont began posting photos on their Facebook page two weeks ago of their residents holding messages scribbled on a dry erase board. The adorable pictures and funny messages delighted their families who are not allowed to visit due to the nursing home quarantine.

Now the “Dry Erase Board Darlings” are posting almost daily.

Closer to Chicago, 83-year-old Sina Azzaro of Chicago has taken the face mask shortage into her own hands.

Azzaro has been at the sewing machine all day, along with her daughter, making face masks for Chicago doctors and nurses.

Azzaro's entire family is still in Sicily. They are healthy but quarantined. She said it has been emotional watching the coverage there and now in American as the virus spreads.

Azarro hopes to have 50 masks done by week's end. She said it feels good, that at her age, she can still help those who need it.