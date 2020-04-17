Drug’s clinical trial in Chicago offers hope in path to COVID cure

CHICAGO — A closely watched clinical trial happening in Chicago could bring about a cure for COVID-19.

This week, one of the doctors involved told colleagues the hospital is seeing success with an experimental drug called Remdesivir.

Is it too soon to say this is an effective drug? From purely scientific point of view – probably. But it is still very hopeful news.

The University of Chicago has treated 125 COVID-19 patients with the drug so far.

This week a doctor was recorded during a meeting saying patients who are getting the injections are improving; their fevers are down and many symptoms have disappeared. The doctor reported many of her patients are now starting to leave the hospital, many within a week of treatment.

Those findings are now coming under fire after the hospital and the drug maker have pushed back, saying it’s too soon to draw conclusions.

In a statement, the University of Chicago Hospital said,

“Partial data from an ongoing clinical trial is by definition incomplete and should never be used to draw conclusions about the safety or efficacy of a potential treatment that is under investigation. In this case, information from an internal forum for research colleagues concerning work in progress was released without authorization. Drawing any conclusions at this point is premature and scientifically unsound.”

The drug maker Gilead agreed. “The totality of the data need to be analyzed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial, said Gilead spokesperson Chris Ridley.

But Gilead says it is encouraged by recent anecdotes, and hope to have full reportable data within a month.

Dr. Karla Satchell is a scientist investigating coronavirus treatments at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“It was tested against Ebola but it didn’t work well against Ebola,” she said of the experimental drug. “(There is) potential to treat MERS … that’s why they knew it could be useful here.”

The same drug is also being tested at Northwestern. It works by stopping the virus from reproducing.

If the news surrounding this drug is verified, and it’s effectively treating COVID-19, it is expected to be fast tracked for FDA approval.