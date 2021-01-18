Drive-thru Phase 1A vaccinations begin Monday at Lake County Fairgrounds

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Drive-thru Phase 1A vaccinations begin Monday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, available by appointment through AllVax for people in Phase 1A.
Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.
The opening of the vaccination facility was announced by Lake County on Friday in an effort to inoculate a large number of people at a central location within the county.
In order to receive a vaccine from the Lake County Health Department, individuals must be registered on the AllVax online portal and have a confirmed appointment. Registration for a vaccine can be found here.
Those without access to a computer are encouraged to call the AllVax support team at 847-377-8130. Long hold times are expected due to high call volume, according to the county.
The Lake County Fairgrounds are located at 1060 East Peterson Road in Grayslake.