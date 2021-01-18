Drive-thru Phase 1A vaccinations begin Monday at Lake County Fairgrounds

In this photo provided by United States Forces Korea, Sgt. Parmer Smith, 129 medical detachment, administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John London, a Hospital Corpsman, SOCKOR Medics, at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The United States has started vaccinating its troops based in South Korea, as its Asian ally reported its highest daily COVID-19 fatalities amid surging cases in the country. (Spc. Erin Conway/United States Forces Korea vis AP)

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Drive-thru Phase 1A vaccinations begin Monday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, available by appointment through AllVax for people in Phase 1A.

Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

The opening of the vaccination facility was announced by Lake County on Friday in an effort to inoculate a large number of people at a central location within the county.

In order to receive a vaccine from the Lake County Health Department, individuals must be registered on the AllVax online portal and have a confirmed appointment. Registration for a vaccine can be found here.

Those without access to a computer are encouraged to call the AllVax support team at 847-377-8130. Long hold times are expected due to high call volume, according to the county.

The Lake County Fairgrounds are located at 1060 East Peterson Road in Grayslake.