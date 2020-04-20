Dramatic photos show health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in Colorado

DENVER – A small group of health care workers counter-protested at a large rally in Colorado demanding the state reopen and ease the restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol in Denver on Sunday, waving flags and protest signs as lines of cars and trucks drove around honking their horns. CNN affiliate KCNC reported there were two separate protests at the Capitol.

Photos and video from the protest showed a small number of workers dressed in scrubs and protective masks standing in a crosswalk blocking the vehicles as a counterprotest.

The workers were not identified.

A health care worker stands in the street in counter-protest to the hundreds of people demanding the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday. (Alyson McClaran/Reuters)

One video of the protest showed a woman in a USA shirt leaning out of the passenger window of a pickup truck and shouting at the health workers. She was holding a sign that said, “Land of the Free”.

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

“Land of the free. Go to China if you want communism,” she said to the person standing in front of her.

The person did not appear to respond, but other people were yelling in the background.

Colorado has reported 9,730 Covid-19 cases and 420 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Jared Polis has issued a stay-at-home order that will remain in effect until April 26.

Protesters around the country have rallied against coronavirus restrictions and complained that they infringe on their personal freedoms and threaten to destroy their livelihoods.

More than 97% of the US population is under some sort of a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order. President Trump has said many states will be able to start reopening on May 1.

