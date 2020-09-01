Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Pritzker, Lightfoot in Chicago to discuss COVID-19

CHICAGO — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force is meeting with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and medical leaders in Chicago to discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birx is meeting with the CEO of Rush University Medical Center and other leaders to discuss mitigation efforts as many Americans return to work and school amid stagnant nationwide case numbers.

Birx said she’s primarily concerned with rural areas that have seen a spike in cases recently, while recommending people to continue to social distance and wear masks.

“If you have been at a party, or you’ve been to an event, or you’ve had a large gathering, potential exposure did occur,” Birx said.

“You need to assume that until you get tested, that you have the virus,” Birx said.

Birx recommended to those that have been potentially exposed to constantly wear a mask and social distance at all times before receiving a test result.

Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly warned Americans against holding large gatherings Labor Day weekend, a guideline that continues from Memorial Day and Independence Day.