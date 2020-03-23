Dr. David Boulware from the University of Minnesota Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For people looking for more info or to sign up here is the email: covid19@umn.edu

Dr. Boulware is an infectious disease physician-scientist with formal training in clinical trials, public health, and tropical medicine. Dr. Boulware combines his clinical research with nested basic science investigations into disease pathogenesis to conduct translational research. His primary research interests are in meningitis in resource-limited areas including diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and quality improvement initiatives incorporating cost-effectiveness analyses in order to translate knowledge into improved care.

Dr. Boulware’s current research is focused on improving the clinical outcomes of HIV-infected persons with cryptococcal meningitis, the second most common AIDS-defining opportunistic infection in Sub-Saharan Africa and the most common cause of adult meningitis. Additionally, Dr. Boulware has been motivated to improve the diagnostics for TB meningitis, and now that TB meningitis can be promptly diagnosed, to also improve the treatment of tuberculous meningitis. Dr. Boulware leads a multidisciplinary, international research team with active research collaborations with partners in Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Brazil, Botswana, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.