Dr. Birx visits Chicago Thursday amid spike in U.S. cases

CHICAGO – Dr. Deborah Birx was in Chicago Thursday and said now is not the time to let your guard down regarding coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, it’s important more than ever to follow social distancing rules.

Behind the scenes and what the American people haven’t seen is this state last week submitted their vaccine distribution plan which is at the CDC right now,” Birx said. “that is preparing right now to distribute a safe and effective vaccine.”

Dr. Deborah Birx met with Chicago and Illinois health officials Thursday amid rising COVID-19 deaths, cases, hospitalizations and positive tests.

“We are hopeful that we will see whether there’s a difference between the people who got the placebo no active agent versus those who got the vaccine,” Birx said.

Birx said they talked about how the virus continues to spread in both rural and urban areas.

She also said universities that test weekly had significantly lower cases than universities that only test for symptomatic cases and those exposed to the virus.

"We're bringing in what we've learned over the last several weeks on the road from colleges and universities," Birx said.

As of now, there isn’t a set date on a vaccine release.