Dr. Arwady says Chicago making ‘excellent progress’ in fight against COVID-19

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner spoke out Tuesday, saying that the numbers —when it comes to COVID-19 — are moving in the right direction.

Dr. Allision Arwady said on average, Chicago sees about 355 cases per day. Back in November, the numbers were almost 10 times higher. Last November, case positivity across the city was around 16%.

Now it’s 2.2%

Arwady went on to say the most significant risk factor in Chicago is those unvaccinated.

The city’s goal is to get 77% of residents, 12 and older, vaccinated by year’s end.

Arwady said that 73% of Chicagoans have gotten at least one vaccine shot and almost 67% are fully vaccinated.

Chicago’s top doctor also addressed COVID-19 cases inside the city’s public school systems. The district’s online tracker shows between Aug. 29 and Oct. 4. There were over 1,100 reported Covid cases among students and 305 cases amongst adults in the district.

As of Tuesday, just under 2% of students are quarantined, along with 306 adults.

Quarantine rules will also change, beginning Oct. 9. Moving forward, any cases identified after that date will involve a 10-day quarantine rather than 14 days.

The district’s new CEO Pedro Martinez said vaccination among Chicago Public School’s students is still crucial.

“For me as a parent of a soon-to-be 11-year-old and 7-year-old, we have been pushing for vaccines and more clarity on the timeline that gives me hope for our families that vaccines are on the forefront.”