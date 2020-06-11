WATCH LIVE: Doctors speak after successful double-lung transplant on coronavirus patient at Northwestern

Watch Live Above at 12 p.m. CT: Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital speak after performing a successful double-lung transplant on a coronavirus patient
CHICAGO — Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital have performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient recovering from COVID-19
The patient, a woman is in her 20s, spent six weeks in intensive care on a ventilator. By early June, her lungs showed irreversible damage.
The lung transplant team at Northwestern listed her for a double-lung transplant, and 48 hours later … They performed the life-saving surgery.
Doctors said it was her only chance of surviving.
Northwestern will hold a news conference on the surgery at noon Thursday. You can watch it live in this post at that time.
For more of coronavirus news, stick with WGNtv.com.