WATCH LIVE: Doctors speak after successful double-lung transplant on coronavirus patient at Northwestern

Watch Live Above at 12 p.m. CT: Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital speak after performing a successful double-lung transplant on a coronavirus patient

CHICAGO — Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital have performed a successful double-lung transplant on a patient recovering from COVID-19

The patient, a woman is in her 20s, spent six weeks in intensive care on a ventilator. By early June, her lungs showed irreversible damage.

The lung transplant team at Northwestern listed her for a double-lung transplant, and 48 hours later … They performed the life-saving surgery.

Doctors said it was her only chance of surviving.

Northwestern will hold a news conference on the surgery at noon Thursday. You can watch it live in this post at that time.

Transplant surgeon, Dr. Ankit Bharat.

Patient’s COVID-19 lung x-ray

Patient’s lung affected by COVID-19

ECMO team

