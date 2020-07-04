Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend contracts coronavirus

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle pose backstage Gallery II in Spring Studios after the Zang Toi runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure.

He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.