Doctor’s office, West Side restaurant team up to get more residents vaccinated

CHICAGO — To reach those who may be hesitant of the COVID-19 vaccine, a doctor’s office and a West Side restaurant have teamed up.

Maggie Cooper is afraid of needles but she was one of the handful of people who stopped by Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill, located in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, to get a Pfizer vaccine. She called it a big blessing.

“I don’t have a phone, I don’t have transportation and I was walking by and hear the music and asked what’s going on and they said come on, get the shot,” Cooper said. “‘Whoa that’s what I need.'”

Before the pandemic, Quentin Love would typically close out his restaurant on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. to feed the community through his weekly community soup kitchen.

Over the past five years, he’s fed around 375,000 people. But since he hasn’t been able to do it, he teamed up with the Wellness Home on Morgan, a Black-owned private practice office out Bridgeport, to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re here to help anyone and everyone even if it ends up being one person, two people, a hundred people,” said Daniel Lopez with Wellness Home on Morgan. “We’re here to help everyone because we’re all in this together.”

Bernadette Owens, who lives nearby, said she didn’t have any concerns about getting the vaccine because of where it was coming from.

“This is something everyone needs to do,” Owens said. “I really wasn’t worried because I trust him and I’m quite sure the neighborhood does too. This is the Turkey Shop and everybody need to know to come.”

They plan to be back at it for the next three Mondays or until they’ve reached everyone they can.