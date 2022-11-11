CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area.

It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties.

It coincides with a surge in RSV and the start of flu season.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone 5 and older to get the updated Bivalent COVID booster. The latest version, offered after Labor Day, protects against omicron subvariants.

“I spent the past three years downtown at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, spent many weeks and months working in the COVID ICU, and it was like after every single holiday we would see this surge in patients in COVID cases — so we’re nervous I think the medical community,” Northwestern Dr. Emily Tuchman said. “We’re nervous that after Thanksgiving, we’re going to see this huge surge like we have been in the past.”

Dr. Tuchman said while yes it feels like we’re in this constant cycle of COVID-19, there is a silver lining. She said now most people have either had COVID-19 or gotten the vaccine – so most people have a level of protection.