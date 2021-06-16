Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.
Have a question for Dr. Murphy? Ask on our Facebook page.
‘Do you think kids will have to wear masks at school in the fall?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/16
Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.