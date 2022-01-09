District 202 schools in Plainfield canceled Monday over COVID-related issues

PLAINFIELD, Ill. – Schools in the Village of Plainfield District 202 will hold no classes Monday due to issues related to COVID-19.

District officials said Sunday that Monday would be an emergency day for students and staff as the village deals with transportation and staffing issues. As a result, no in-person learning or remote instruction will take place.

On Monday, school officials will announce an update on whether classes will commence on Tuesday.

Plainfield District 202 follows other surrounding suburban schools that have canceled or switched to remote learning due to a surge in coronavirus cases.