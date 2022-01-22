Des Plaines mass vaccination site reopens Saturday

One of three Covid vaccine sites no re-opened in Cook County

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Another mass Covid vaccination site opened in Cook County Saturday.

The old Kmart in Des Plaines reopen as a vaccine site on Oakton Street.

It is the third site to re-open in Cook County this week.

Cook County health department leaders said the choice to re-open some of the mass vaccine sites that were used last year was a reaction to what they were hearing from the public reporting appointments were difficult to make.

The other vaccination locations are:

7630 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park.

Former Target at 4647 Promendate Way in Matteson

Appointments are advised through Cook County’s website, but walk-ins will be welcome.

The hope is that these sites will take some pressure off of doctor’s offices and retail pharmacy clinics while providing the community with the protection they need.

Earlier this week Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state has surpassed 20 million vaccinations in Illinois. However just under 4 million people in the state have received their booster shot.

Cook County also passed a grim milestone this week and reported 14,000 deaths related to Covid-19.

