Des Plaines mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens Friday; first to distribute Johnson & Johnson shot

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site is opening in Des Plaines Friday.

It is the first site in Illinois to distribute the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine. When the site is fully operational, up to 3500 people a day will be able to get their vaccination with a appointment.

The site, which is Cook County’s fourth vaccination center, is located in the 1100 block of East Oakton Street.

Anyone in groups 1A or 1B can make an appointment online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling the hotline at (833) 308-1988.

Health officials say the demand is already high.