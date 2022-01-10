Des Plaines cancels classes for remainder of week over COVID concerns

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Students in Des Plaines School District 62 are getting the rest of the week off from school due to a COVID-19 surge across the state.

The news to cancel classes for the remainder of the week comes after students appeared in class Monday.

In a letter to families, administrators at District 62 said they would cancel classes through Friday, Jan. 14.

The district revealed it would use its emergency days instead of switching to remote instruction because schools are dealing with staff shortages related to Covid infections.

Students are set to return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 18.