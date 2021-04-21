DePaul University requiring students to be vaccinated for in-person classes beginning with fall quarter

CHICAGO — DePaul University is requiring students to be vaccinated for in-person instruction beginning with the fall quarter.

The requirement will cover all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in all degree programs who intend to be on campus for any period of time.

“Why is DePaul requiring students to be vaccinated? Simply put: safety, mutual care and social responsibility,” A. Gabriel Esteban, Ph.D., president of DePaul, wrote in email messages to the university community. “The health and safety of our community, and the communities in which our students, faculty and staff live, have driven DePaul’s decision-making throughout the pandemic.”

Students will have to submit their vaccination proof in their campus connect portal.

The University of Notre Dame, another private catholic university, recently announced the same requirement.

For more information, visit http://go.depaul.edu/covidvaccine.