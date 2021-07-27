DePaul University requires all employees to be vaccinated

CHICAGO – DePaul is the latest university to require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

As a result of the university mandate, all full and part-time employees must be fully vaccinated before the fall quarter deadline of Friday, September 3.

The university says all employees can take paid time off to get the vaccine or recover from any side effects.

DePaul University is one of several schools that already announced that all returning students must receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

