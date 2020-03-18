DePaul faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — A faculty member at DePaul University has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

The school said the faculty member, who works in 1150 W. Fullerton Ave., alerted them Tuesday night of the coronavirus diagnosis.

The employee was last in the building on Sunday, March 15 with a non-DePaul individual who has also been confirmed to have the virus.

According to the university, as a precaution and for the safety of the community, the building at 1150 W. Fullerton Ave., including the Chicago Public Library branch and AMITA Sage Medical, will be closed Wednesday to allow for cleaning.

The university said they have started sanitizing and disinfecting, and will follow up with public health officials to determine if any additional notifications of DePaul employees or students are needed based on contacts the faculty member may have had.

The faculty member is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will self-quarantine for 14 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.